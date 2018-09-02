Tourist confined in Cuba considers more legal action

MONTREAL — The wife of a Quebec man who has been stuck in Cuba for 14 months after being involved in a boating accident that killed a fellow tourist says she's considering taking legal action against the Canadian government in a bid to help bring him home.

Kahina Bensaadi said Cuban authorities have refused to allow her husband to return to his home near Montreal even though a conviction and four-year sentence stemming from the accident were overturned and he is no longer in custody.

Her husband, Toufik Benhamiche, was driving a small boat as part of a tourist excursion in July 2017 in Cayo Coco when it veered out of control and fatally struck a woman from Ontario.

A Cuban court found the Mascouche resident guilty of criminal negligence causing death and sentenced him to four years in prison.

But in June, Cuba's highest court found flaws in the lower court's handling of the case and reversed all its decisions including the conviction, Bensaadi said.

But the decision means the case needs to be reinvestigated from the beginning, which could take months or even years in the Cuban justice system.

Bensaadi, who is struggling to care for the couple's two young daughters, says she's angry and disappointed that the Canadian government hasn't done more to help despite her constant pleas.

"They have never deigned to lift a finger, not even to help us in the choice of a competent lawyer to represent us," she wrote in an email.

"We had no choice but to fend for ourselves, because in any case all our attempts to solicit their help proved futile, and all ended with emails (or) letters stripped of compassion to tell us that they can do absolutely nothing and that Cuban justice must follow its course."

Human rights lawyer Julius Grey, who is representing the family, said they will decide in the next week whether to seek a declaratory action "similar to Khadr," referring to former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr.