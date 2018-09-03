Curriculum to prepare students for 'real life'

"The world is changing and it's our duty to make sure kids are ready to succeed in that changing world," he said in a statement.

Peter Liljedahl, a professor and associate dean of graduate studies in the faculty of education at Simon Fraser University, said numeracy applies math in realistic settings and includes planning and budgeting around costs, time and space.

For example, students would learn to interpret graphs containing information about elections or estimate the time required for several tasks, including driving to a certain destination, and working backwards to determine what time an alarm should be set to start the day.

"It is absolutely real life. And it's about making sure you're able to utilize mathematics," Liljedahl said, adding students writing the numeracy assessment would be using what they've learned in multiple subjects throughout their education so individual teachers aren't responsible for it.

Teresa Harwood, whose son Jason Depka will be starting Grade 10 this week, said the new numeracy and literacy assessments would be a good fit for the "hands-on guy" who may be headed for a career in the trades sector.

"In general, I think that's a good thing," she said of the curriculum changes. "If you're not on an academic stream then those types of real-life situations, I think, are going to be helpful to students moving forward as they get into the work world, even learning how to budget at home."

However, she said her older son, Matt Depka, who graduated a year ago, benefited from writing the provincial English exam in Grade 12 because it prepared him for university.

But he was anxious about the results, which counted for 40 per cent of his overall English mark, she said from her home in Nanaimo.

"Thinking about it coming up was extremely anxiety inducing, the thought of it affecting his mark and therefore affecting his entrance to university," she said of her son, who is on the autism spectrum and found it challenging to write an exam containing texts he hadn't learned about in class.

Teri Mooring, first vice-president of the B.C. Teachers Federation, said overall, the union has been supportive of the curriculum changes though "we do have concerns around timing and resources."

"Many of our members feel that they haven’t been given enough support through additional non-instructional days to learn about the changes and prepare for them," she said in a statement.

"Our members need up-to-date learning resources to actually do the teaching," she said, adding students are using old textbooks.

Teachers also require access to local resources to help incorporate Indigenous content into all subjects and materials to teach new courses including the sexual health curriculum, Mooring said.

"We want to continue to work with government on these changes, but we need to see a larger funding commitment to ensure the changes are a success.”

The ministry said it's in the process of identifying additional resources and supports to help teachers.

By Camille Bains, The Canadian Press