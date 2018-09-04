Gord Downie Fund For Brain Cancer Research receives $2,000 boost from Carlisle kids

That little idea of a lemonade stand proved to be the key to unlocking all the possibilities that fundraising can offer. Within about four hours, the donation-only stand brought in $960; their parents bumped up their contribution to $1,000. Kirkland then matched the donation to bring it up to $2,000.

According to Brody, it was all about the marketing.

“We started working on posters and then after when we were done the first poster we just hanged around because we decided that Cole has a (photocopier) at his house so he copied four copies of it,” he said.

The boys then took off and posted their advertisement at a couple of mailboxes and at the corner store.

Their initiative paid off.

Come the Aug. 24 fundraiser, they had a stream of cars, trucks and neighbours come by their stand. In fact, so many dropped by their house, they had to replenish their Rice Krispies squares platter a few times, and refill the lemonade jug.

“They were really good,” said Jennifer of the treats.

Jones Kirkland’s journey began when she was seven months pregnant with their first child. The first time she felt any symptoms, she was on the subway in Toronto.

“I think during that time even the medical professionals thought it was pregnancy related," said Kirkland.

It was after doing some research on her own that Jones Kirkland came up with the possibility of what it could be. When she was formally diagnosed, she was experiencing symptoms such as speech difficulties and smelled a metallic scent.

Although they were able to confirm the tumour, she couldn't undergo testing to see if it was malignant as the test requires a type of dye that is harmful to unborn babies.

“The doctors had told us actually that it was this other type of tumour and they assumed it would be this type of tumour because glioblastoma is not traditionally in younger females, it is typically diagnosed in older males like in their 50s and 60s.”

This type of brain cancer is the most aggressive form and, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, is incurable. The typical prognosis for this disease is between 12 to 15 months survival after the initial diagnosis. Jones Kirkland had 20.

“Meghan was so strong and she never really let it impact her,” said Kirkland, noting his wife, who worked in marketing at Unilever, took on her greatest challenge the same way she took on everything else: With commitment.

Kirkland explained that once they found out about the tumour, the plan was to have the baby then come back after a couple of months and have brain surgery.

Life had other plans.

“It actually doubled in size from seven months to the night my daughter was born and then they had to do an emergency brain surgery and caesarean at the same time,” he said in awe.

“Meghan was so tough that she lived with a brain tumour in her and a baby in her; she delivered my daughter Evan full term,” he added.

When their nieces and nephew think of their aunt, words like kind, thoughtful, helpful and brave come to mind.

“We never knew she was sick,” said Brody.

Jennifer explained that Jones Kirkland kept her diagnosis and prognosis to herself.

“She didn’t want this time that she had left to be all about the disease; she wanted to remember, she wanted to just have this time with her and Andrew and Evan their daughter and just enjoy it.”

By the time they discovered her tumour, it was right around the time The Tragically Hip did their final concert in their hometown of Kingston. Kirkland said that his wife was going through her journey the same time as Downie was going through his.

“It was a tough day when he passed away because you almost held hope that as long as he was living, it was like you’d assume he was getting top-notch care — and he would’ve been — but you were just hoping that disease was going to get cured.”

Kirkland said his wife taught him three things: Mind over matter can get you through anything, the network and support of the people you have around is just so humbling and if you feel something for someone, tell them, don’t wait.

“You never know if you’ll get that chance, so those are kind of the three lessons that she taught me.”

As for her legacy, she was an advocate for women in leadership and her employer Unilever started a memorial scholarship worth $5,000 for employees’ daughters going into post-secondary education.

As for Jones Kirkland’s young family members and their friends with the natural advertising ability, Brody said they presented “the biggest cheque I’ve ever seen” to Sunnybrook Hospital.

“Aunt Meghan will be so proud of these kids, like her thing at Unilever was marketing, that was what she worked in so the idea that they went out and did all these posters and you know marketed — I know she was just looking down and just smiling and grinning from ear to ear,” said Jennifer.

To donate funds, visit www.donate.sunnybrook.ca/braincancerresearch.