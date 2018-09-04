Waterdown man raises money for woman after apartment fire

In the wake of a summer tragedy, a senior at Village Manor is hoping to help ease one Waterdown resident’s pain.

Hank Sybring has a daily routine, which includes making a stop at Tim Hortons in the Sobeys Plaza, where he likes to socialize and catch up with people. It’s where he befriended longtime employee Martha Sohajda, the victim of a John Street apartment fire July 27.

When the fire broke out in the unit of the apartment building immediately across the street from the Manor, Sybring knew he wanted to help.

The fire saw Sohajda hospitalized for smoke inhalation; it claimed the life of her son.

“What can I say, I’ve known her for years, I go to Tim Hortons every morning,” he said of his friend.

When Sybring found out about Sohajda's loss, he decided to raise funds for her.

“I had a piece of paper, a big piece of paper, brown piece of paper and I put down ‘Donation for Martha,'” he said. “I showed it to them, shoved it under their nose,” he said.

Mimicking a gesture of someone pulling out money from his pockets, he explained that everyone he asked gave willingly.

“Then a couple days after, I did the same thing. So I did it over two weeks and then I collected $600.”

“It affects your local community,” said Michelle Grimmer, activity director for Village Manor of the July 27 fire. “It was just very kind, very, very kind of him to do that,” she added.