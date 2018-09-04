Upgrades underway at Flamborough's Joe Sams Leisure Park

Work is underway on several upgrades at Joe Sams Leisure Park.

The work at the Centre Road park includes a new sun shelter, a new playground, paved walking paths, bench seating and tree planting.

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said the work is the culmination of three years of planning between the Waterdown Minor Baseball Association, Waterdown Lions Club and city staff.

“It’s very exciting,” she said of the work, noting the sun shelter was officially opened Aug. 31.

City of Hamilton landscape Architect Meghan Stewart said the work was divided into two phases, so as to have the sun shelter complete before the Labour Day weekend.

She said as Waterdown Minor Baseball hosted a provincial tournament at the park, the sun shelter needed to be complete by Aug. 31. Work will continue this week on the balance of the project, an is slated to be complete by mid October, weather permitting.

Stewart said the total cost of the work was $308,9000, including a $15,000 contribution from the Lions Club.

Partridge noted previous work at Joe Sams included adding two baseball diamonds last summer. She added the two diamonds were built, in part because of the removal of one at Memorial Park to allow for the construction of the ice loop.

Lights at the new diamonds were installed this spring, she said.

“I’ve been working closely with the Waterdown Lions Club,” she said, noting 2017 was the Waterdown club’s 50th anniversary, and Lions Club’s 100th anniversary in Canada. “As part of their anniversary they wanted to do something for the community — that’s where the pavilion comes in."