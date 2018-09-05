HMS Erebus exploration starting this month

OTTAWA — Canadian archeologists are set to spend two weeks exploring the wreck of HMS Erebus to uncover even more secrets from the ill-fated Franklin expedition.

The ship, along with HMS Terror, disappeared during an exploration through the Arctic in 1846, leaving the fate of captain Sir John Franklin and his crew a mystery for more than 150 years.

Inuit guides helped Parks Canada archeologists find the Erebus in 2014, and the Terror was found two years later about 100 kilometres away.

Canada took ownership of the ships from the United Kingdom in April.