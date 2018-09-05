Severe thunderstorm watch warning issued as Hamilton reaches new heat record

Hamilton is now under a severe thunderstorm watch — on top of the heat warning already in place that has broken the high temperature record for this date.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and end this evening as a cold front moves in across southern Ontario tonight.

The thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Meanwhile the heat warning issued earlier remains in effect for the Hamilton area.

The temperature in Hamilton reached a record of 31.4 C as of 3 p.m. in the afternoon, according to Dave Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada.

The previous record was 30 C in 1971, he said.

A hot and very humid air mass remains in place over the area with maximum humidex values near or above 40.

People are reminded not to leave children or pets in parked hot vehicles.

Heat warnings are issued when weather conditions could pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.