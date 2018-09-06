Ottawa police are continuing to keep an eye on a bear in the middle of one of the city's busiest neighbourhoods.

Const. Amy Gagnon says the bruin was first reported in the Byward Market shortly before 3:30 Thursday morning.

Police have established a perimeter around the animal and shut down a block of the market as conservation officers try to tranquilize it.

Gagnon says the bear was last spotted perched in a tree within the perimeter.