How to diversify your portfolio through art

Taglieri’s advice to potential buyers is to look for young or emerging artists because the costs of entry are generally much lower.

“If you're going to an auction and buying from the secondary market of an established artist, your investment is a bit safer, a bit more solid, but you're going to pay for it.”

People looking to devote a small portion of a portfolio to dabbling in art should look around at many galleries, magazines and auctions to find what style they like, and make sure they love what they're buying since it's quite a speculative purchase, said Taglieri.

“You really have to enjoy a piece, because it may take a long time to appreciate.”

Heffel said that while the costs of entry are higher, he prefers to stick with more mid-career artists because the vocation is just so challenging that many artists drop out before being able to establish themselves and add value to earlier works.

“I like to focus on mid-career painters that have some track record of some museum recognition, a public record inclusion, and if you've had an opportunity to meet those artists, that they have a lifelong dedication.”

To improve the chances of making a sound art investment, Heffel recommends exploring online databases of private auction sales and other online tools to understand the art market itself and which kind of art holds or increases in value.

Buyers should also factor in insurance costs and make sure the paperwork is in order so the provenance of a piece can be proven, he said.

For investors who would rather avoid the process of identifying, buying and storing high-end art, there are art funds where investors pool capital and buy pieces that would otherwise be out of reach.

However, they don't come cheap. Art funds are generally only accessible to high net-worth individuals, and can have opaque structures and sometimes onerous terms, making them a fairly niche product.

The funds also run counter to the advice of collectors like Heffel who recommends buyers explore the creative world of fine art and carefully buy according to your taste, and budget.

“In the early stages look at as much art as you can…standing face to face in front of as many art works as you can to educate your aesthetic eye."

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press