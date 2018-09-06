New timeline on pipeline coming: Alberta premier

Trudeau has said all options to respond are being looked at, including appealing the decision to the Supreme Court, but has indicated the best path forward is following the dictates of the unanimous court decision.

Notley said Thursday that full consultation with Indigenous groups must be carried out, but said it's critical to the construction timeline that the government fix the marine impact portion while avoiding a lengthy hearing process.

She noted the federal government has already done a lot of work to beef up environmental safety measures on the B.C. coast, but that this work was not considered by the National Energy Board.

"There are a bunch of ways that the legislation can be changed to address the environmental concerns without kickstarting a whole new hearing process. And that's what we're worried about," said Notley.

She said the hearings process "allows for a whole bunch of legal gamesmanship that means no certificate is ever issued."

Last week, Notley urged the federal government to immediately appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. But on Thursday she said while she still believes the decision needs to be challenged, an immediate appeal may hamstring the more pressing issue of getting construction restarted as soon as possible.

The $7.4-billion project has become the Crown jewel in a policy espoused by both Notley and Trudeau that the economy and the environment are not mutually exclusive goals but can work hand in glove to achieve a prosperous, sustainable future.

To that end, Notley's government had supported Trudeau's federal climate change plan, including a tax on carbon, while Trudeau's government, in a bid to keep the fledgling Trans Mountain pipeline alive, has purchased the existing line, and other assets, outright for $4.5 billion.

After the Federal Court decision, Notley pulled her government out of the federal climate plan, saying Alberta will return when it is satisfied the project is back on track.

She said Thursday that Alberta will stay out for now, and that its participation in the plan was always contingent on the success of Trans Mountain.

— By Dean Bennett in Edmonton

By The Canadian Press