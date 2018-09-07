PM urges Canadians to look at bigger picture

The opposition parties called on the Liberal government Friday to study the Trans Mountain court decision, and use it to better define what it means to truly consider the wishes of Indigenous communities before it launches into any new consultations over the project.

The Liberals promised a new process for consultation with Indigenous communities during the last election campaign, "and that promise was completely broken," New Democrat MP Rachel Blaney said before introducing a motion that would see the Commons committee on Indigenous and northern affairs call witnesses to examine why the court rejected cabinet's approval of Trans Mountain.

Her motion, along with a similar one introduced by Conservative MP Cathy McLeod, was voted down by Liberal members of the committee. The Liberals didn't speak to the motions and gave no reasons for rejecting them before adjourning.

Trudeau called the court ruling "frustrating" and "devastating" for communities that were relying on the employment that would come with the Trans Mountain project.

The court's decision, and the Liberal government's silence surrounding its plan for responding to it, has created a "crisis of confidence" across Canada's business community, Conservative MP Kevin Waugh told the Commons committee.

"Thousands of jobs in this country have been lost, not only in Alberta and B.C., but throughout this country," said Waugh.

"When will we know that we have a future in this pipeline?"

The prime minister said earlier this week that his government was looking at legislative and other options as it formulated a response to the decision, including an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The government agreed in May to purchase the existing pipeline, which has been in operation since the mid-1950s, and other related assets from Kinder Morgan for $4.5 billion.

Company shareholders voted last week to approve the sale. It's expected to cost at least $7 billion more to construct the twin pipeline, which would nearly triple the system's capacity from its current flow of 300,000 barrels per day.

By Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press