Hamilton hit with first-ever case of equine encephalitis virus

Hamilton has recorded its first-ever case of a horse testing positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.

The EEE virus is one of a group of mosquito-transmitted viruses, including West Nile virus, that can cause the inflammation of the brain known as encephalitis.

The virus is generally found in birds and then transmitted by mosquitoes to other animals.

In most cases, humans bitten by a mosquito infected with the EEE virus won't develop any symptoms.

But in rare severe cases, a person can develop a sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. The illness could then progress into more severe form that can include disorientation, seizures, encephalitis and coma.

There have not been any reported human cases of illness in Hamilton related to EEE virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about five to 10 human EEE cases occur annually in the U.S.

"While the risk of being infected with Eastern equine encephalitis virus is low, this serves as good reminder to residents to please continue to take precautions to avoid illness spread by mosquitoes, and other vectors," stated Dr. Bart Harvey, a public health physician affiliated with the University of Toronto.

"Just like with West Nile virus, the best way to protect yourself is to prevent mosquito bites by applying insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin, covering up, and to also remove standing water on your property to prevent mosquitoes breeding," Harvey stated.