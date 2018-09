Facts about automatic citizenship by birth

OTTAWA — Countries with automatic citizenship by birth: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Fiji, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Lesotho, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Examples of countries that have ended or modified automatic birthright citizenship in recent decades: Thailand (1972), Portugal (1981), United Kingdom (1983), Australia (1986), India (1987), Malta (1989), Ireland (2005), New Zealand (2006), Dominican Republic (2010).

Countries with automatic birthright citizenship that have one or more explicit exceptions: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Lesotho, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, United States.

(Source: Minister of Citizenship and Immigration's filing in the current Supreme Court case of Alexander Vavilov, who along with his brother Timothy was born in Canada to parents who were Russian spies)