'Smiling' seal spotted on N.L. beach dies

"We've got it on ice and we'll look at it Monday," Garry Stenson, a research scientist with the department, said on Saturday.

"From a cursory look at it, it didn't look to be in particularly bad condition, and it didn't seem to have any wounds that we could see, but we'll have a better idea."

Regardless of the seal's cause of death, he said people need to remember that even though seals may look cute — with their dark, dewy eyes and dog-like snouts — they are wild animals and may, in some instances, attack if they feel unsafe.

"If you go up to a wild animal, it's like going up to a strange dog. It may bite you," said Stenson, adding they carry a bacteria that could cause an infection called "seal finger," which would require specialized treatment at the hospital.

But more often, Stenson said, a seal will freeze up and try to get away if they feel threatened.

"You know how you see pictures of fawns, how they just freeze in the presence of danger? Seals will do that," he said.

In the video of the woman petting the seal at Salmon Cove Sands earlier this week, the seal didn't react much, which Stenson said is quite uncommon.

He added that seal sightings aren't uncommon in Newfoundland and Labrador, and anyone who sees one should just leave it alone.

"It's really nice to be able to see them, and we understand that. So take your picture, but do it from a respectful distance," he said.

"Make sure you don't interfere with them, and give them the respect you would for any other wild animal."

He said that if there's a group of people, they should avoid forming a circle around it and always leave a gap where the animal can leave if it wants to.

As for Rockwood, she said she was saddened by the seal's death, but she was grateful for the chance to spend a few quiet moments with it before the summertime crowd flocked in.

"It's a bit disturbing to think that maybe he was sick, and all these people were around," she said.

"I'd like to think that having a bit of company around in his final moments might have been a good thing, but you don't know, really."

— By Alex Cooke in Halifax

By The Canadian Press