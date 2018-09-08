Tribute planned for Lise Payette

MONTREAL — An official memorial ceremony is being planned for former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister Lise Payette.

Quebec International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre said Saturday that Payette's family refused the offer of a state funeral because the late writer and politician was opposed to any ceremony with a religious connotation.

The Quebec feminist, author, journalist, politician and television personality died Wednesday at the age of 87.

While in Rene Levesque's government she held multiple cabinet positions and accomplished numerous feats, including beefed up provincial consumer protection rules and bringing in changes to allow children to carry the surnames of both parents.