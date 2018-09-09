Hamilton's tougher cannabis regulations may not curtail current marijuana grow operations

But it is unclear if another former cannabis grow operation at the corner of Centennial Parkway and Green Mountain Road, would be subjected to the 150-metre setback. Both Johnson and Coun. Doug Conley have repeatedly complained about the severe odour problems that have impacted a nearby residence and a driving range business located across the road.

“It’s a terrible, terrible grow op,” said Conley. “I’m trying to find a way to help our residents out. I don’t see anything in this that will help them.”

Ken Leendertse, director of licensing, said he was “unsure” if the new city legislation would curtail the cannabis grow operation. He said he will discuss the issue with the Hamilton Police and “have that looked at.”

He said he is looking to the federal government for enforcement help when recreational marijuana is officially legalized Oct. 17.

John Ariens, of the IBI Group, who represents Green Organic Dutchman in Ancaster, said the proposed new bylaw is “just not fair” to licensed cannabis producers.

“It will leave my client legal non-conforming,” he said. “It causes all kinds of financial issues.”

He said the new owner of the Green Mountain property, who Ariens also represents, “wants to become a licensed regulated producer. They inherited a dog’s breakfast.”

Meanwhile, under the city’s new cannabis bylaw, it would seem that Players Paradise, which will close Oct. 30 after the building was sold to a Flamborough-based medical marijuana grow operation, is well within the 150-metre setback requirement. The facility on Seamen Road is already zoned industrial, which allows for medical marijuana grow operations.

The owner of the cannabis grow operation, Green Relief’s chief executive officer Warren Bravo, has already stated to Hamilton Community News he will invest about $9 million into retrofitting the 100,000-square-foot facility to comply with Health Canada regulations. That would mean under the city’s proposed bylaw the owner would have to provide odour, noise, light and transportation studies. Hickey-Evans said any additions to the building, the owner will have to enter a site plan process.

“We know Players Paradise is zoned industrial,” said Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson, who represents the area where the facility is located.

The proposed bylaw will be before Hamilton council Sept. 12 to be voted upon.