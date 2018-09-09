Hamilton's tougher cannabis regulations may not curtail current marijuana grow operations

Some Hamilton councillors say tougher planning rules for cannabis grow operations may not be enough to protect residents who live near the facilities.
The city’s planning committee at its Sept. 4 meeting agreed to establish a 150-metre setback for marijuana grow operations as well as require them to conduct odour, noise, light and transportation studies.
But Joanne Hickey-Evans, manager of policy planning, said those studies would only be required if the owner of the marijuana building had to make changes to the structure.
“If the building were to be expanded, it would go through site plan control,” said Hickey-Evans. “The challenge is if there is no change to the building it would not undergo a site plan.”
She said if the owner of a new building was going to operate a cannabis grow operation, and it was not within 150 metres of an existing neighbourhood, the owner would have to apply for a zoning bylaw.
“The existing building would not be grandfathered out of the 150 metres,” said Hickey-Evans.
Stoney Creek Coun. Brenda Johnson applauded the 150-metre set back requirement. She said if that had been in place previously a marijuana grow operation on Green Mountain Road could have been closed down earlier by the city. Instead, for years, she said, there have been shootings, noise and odour complaints about the facility, which is now closed down. A new owner is proposing to open a licensed facility at the location.
“We’ve had some problem children who have moved into existing greenhouses with no HVAC system, no setbacks,” said Johnson. “So this pungent, ranking smell is within 10 feet of someone’s bedroom or kitchen window. It has caused some very negative impacts on the surrounding homes.”
But Johnson said because marijuana is recognized as a legal agricultural crop, if a cannabis operator receives a license from the federal government the owner could still grow cannabis in an existing greenhouse without conforming to the 150-metre setback.
“This opens up a big can of worms for the other existing greenhouses up in my ward,” said Johnson.”
But it is unclear if another former cannabis grow operation at the corner of Centennial Parkway and Green Mountain Road, would be subjected to the 150-metre setback. Both Johnson and Coun. Doug Conley have repeatedly complained about the severe odour problems that have impacted a nearby residence and a driving range business located across the road.
“It’s a terrible, terrible grow op,” said Conley. “I’m trying to find a way to help our residents out. I don’t see anything in this that will help them.”
Ken Leendertse, director of licensing, said he was “unsure” if the new city legislation would curtail the cannabis grow operation. He said he will discuss the issue with the Hamilton Police and “have that looked at.”
He said he is looking to the federal government for enforcement help when recreational marijuana is officially legalized Oct. 17.
John Ariens, of the IBI Group, who represents Green Organic Dutchman in Ancaster, said the proposed new bylaw is “just not fair” to licensed cannabis producers.
“It will leave my client legal non-conforming,” he said. “It causes all kinds of financial issues.”
He said the new owner of the Green Mountain property, who Ariens also represents, “wants to become a licensed regulated producer. They inherited a dog’s breakfast.”
Meanwhile, under the city’s new cannabis bylaw, it would seem that Players Paradise, which will close Oct. 30 after the building was sold to a Flamborough-based medical marijuana grow operation, is well within the 150-metre setback requirement. The facility on Seamen Road is already zoned industrial, which allows for medical marijuana grow operations.
The owner of the cannabis grow operation, Green Relief’s chief executive officer Warren Bravo, has already stated to Hamilton Community News he will invest about $9 million into retrofitting the 100,000-square-foot facility to comply with Health Canada regulations. That would mean under the city’s proposed bylaw the owner would have to provide odour, noise, light and transportation studies. Hickey-Evans said any additions to the building, the owner will have to enter a site plan process.
“We know Players Paradise is zoned industrial,” said Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson, who represents the area where the facility is located.
The proposed bylaw will be before Hamilton council Sept. 12 to be voted upon.
