Police ID man found in Thunder Bay river

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police have identified a man who was pulled from a river in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Thunder Bay police say they received a call from a bystander who spotted the body in the Kaministiquia River on Sept. 1.
Police say the deceased man has been identified as 42-year-old Geoffrey Francis of Thunder Bay.
Police have not provided information on the cause of death.
By The Canadian Press
