Ford fights back against ruling striking down council-cutting plan

"There is no evidence that any other options or approaches were considered or that any consultation ever took place," Belobaba wrote. "It appears that Bill 5 was hurriedly enacted to take effect in the middle of the city’s election without much thought at all, more out of pique than principle. "

Bill 5 cuts the size of Toronto's city council from 47 seats to 25, aligning them with federal and provincial ridings.

Ford, a failed Toronto mayoral candidate and single-term city councillor, argued the move will improve decision-making and save $25 million.

His plan wasn't outlined during the province's spring election campaign or mentioned in the throne speech. But the premier said Monday that he was elected on a mandate of making the province more efficient.

McMaster University political science professor Greg Flynn said Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to override the court decision is a "nuclear response."

"There has been limited use of the notwithstanding clause across Canada ... and usually on significant issues," he said. "This would seem to be relatively narrow but it would set a really dangerous precedent."

Flynn said the Tory government's move will likely create more litigation and noted that the courts are an important check on the government.

"That is what you get from populists," he said. "The idea that the Constitution doesn't matter, that rights don't matter, that the will of the people is what matters most, which is troubling from a democratic perspective."

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath called Ford's latest move an "abuse of power."

"This is an unprecedented move, literally suspending the Charter rights of Ontario people in order to plow ahead with his revenge plot against his political enemies," she said. "A good leader doesn't just ask if he has the right to do it, but whether it's the right thing to do."

Ontario's Liberals called Ford's decision to invoke the notwithstanding clause unreasonable.

"Chaos and constitutional mayhem are not good for Ontario: this creates uncertainty and undermines the importance of democratic rights," said interim Liberal leader John Fraser.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said he was shocked at the lengths Ford would go to in what he called an "apparent personal vendetta" against Toronto.

"That Premier Ford would choose to use the notwithstanding clause in this way shows his arrogance and contempt for democracy," he said. "This is a dangerous sign of what this government is willing to do."

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who kicked off his re-election campaign this weekend, had welcomed Belobaba's decision and was set to respond to Ford's latest move on Monday evening.

Advance voting in Toronto's election starts on Oct. 10.

By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press