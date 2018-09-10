Pence confident no one on his staff wrote NY Times column

Trump, meanwhile, has denounced the Times opinion piece as "gutless" and its publication as a "disgrace" bordering on treason.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a Trump ally, has said the president would be justified in using lie detectors to ferret out the anonymous writer. The president has yet to say whether he'd go that far, but Pence says he'd be willing to submit to such an examination.

"I would agree to take it in a heartbeat and would submit to any review the administration wanted to do," he said in a taped "Fox News Sunday" interview.

Both Pence and Kellyanne Conway, a counsellor to Trump, pushed back during separate television appearances Sunday on the portrayals of Trump as anything but a thoughtful leader. Both also said they had no idea who wrote the piece; Trump has said he can name up to five people who could have written it.

"What I see is a tough leader, a demanding leader, someone who gets all the options on the table," Pence said on Fox News. "But he makes the decisions, and that's why we've made the progress we've made."

Trump has said the Justice Department should investigate and unmask the anonymous author. He cited national security concerns as grounds for what would amount to an extraordinary criminal probe should Attorney General Jeff Sessions decide to pursue one.

Neither Pence nor Conway answered directly when asked if Sessions should treat Trump's comments as an order. The Justice Department is supposed to make investigative decisions free of political pressure from the White House and the president.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, disagreed that the opinion piece amounted to a national security threat and attributed Trump's musing about a Justice Department investigation "to a president who's lashing out."

On an unrelated matter, Pence said on CBS that he has not been called for an interview by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible co-ordination between Russia and Trump's Republican presidential campaign as well as Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Pence said he's willing to sit down with Mueller if he is asked and added that he so far has co-operated with all requests for information from the special counsel and will continue to do so.

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press