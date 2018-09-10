Council-cutting court decision explained

An Ontario judge has struck down legislation from Doug Ford's government that cut the size of Toronto's city council nearly in half in the middle of an election. Here are the highlights from the decision and what it means for the Oct. 22 municipal vote.

What triggered the court challenge?

Ford abruptly announced Bill 5 — also known as the Better Local Government Act — in late July. It cut the number of Toronto council seats from 47 to 25 and forced city officials to scramble to change the rules of an election campaign that was already underway. The province's move, which aligned ward boundaries with federal and provincial ridings, drew outrage from many Toronto residents and councillors. The city and other parties subsequently launched a court challenge.

What were the arguments on both sides?

Ford, a failed Toronto mayoral candidate and one-term city councillor, said reducing the number of councillors would speed up decision-making while saving about $25 million. City lawyers argued the move was arbitrary and discriminatory, zeroing in on the fact that it was introduced mid-campaign without consultation. They further argued Bill 5 violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

What did the judge rule and how did he reach his decision?

Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba ruled against the province and grounded his decision in charter arguments. He ruled that Bill 5 infringed on freedom of expression for both candidates and voters — candidates because it came into effect in the middle of a campaign, and voters because it doubled the population of city wards and therefore limited residents' access to fair representation in city government. Belobaba acknowledged that the timing of the province's legislation had been a key factor, saying the government was free to table similar legislation in the future.

What do experts make of the judgment?

Emmett Macfarlane, a political science and constitutional law professor at the University of Waterloo, questioned the judge's use of freedom of expression arguments in his decision.

"It's basically using freedom of expression as a back door for voting rights arguments," he said. "The two rights are definitely related to each other, but the judge, in my view, doesn't do enough to justify why freedom of expression is principally the right infringed here."