Flamborough's Ward 15 candidates spar over jobs, traffic and budgets during Cable 14 debate

Flamborough council candidate Susan McKechnie said that for 12 years the same issues have bedevilled local residents without them being solved at Hamilton City Hall.
However, Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge, who was first elected in 2010, touted her accomplishments over the last few years countering her challenger’s message during an at times sniping Cable 14 debate.
“Since 2006 we have continued to talk about the same issues over and over and over; traffic congestion, lack of infrastructure investment in the ward, community safety and security, lack of tax equity and bringing fiscal responsibility to city hall,” said McKechnie, who operates her own company. “It’s gone from 411 to 911.”
Partridge rhymed off a number of successes during her term including saving Millgrove Public School from closing, keeping the casino operating at Flamboro Downs, getting improved bus service to Waterdown, approving lower tax increases and retaining businesses, such as Stryker Canada, from leaving the area.
Partridge said to address the rising traffic problems, she is prepared to support Hamilton’s proposed vision zero program that aims to achieve no fatalities or serious injuries involving road traffic.
“We will absolutely focus on reducing our traffic issues to zero,” said Partridge. “It is hugely important, especially in Waterdown.”
McKechnie said the No. 1 issue on voters’ minds is traffic and safety.
“We have dangerous traffic in Waterdown,” she said.
Partridge trumpeted her ability to attract businesses to Flamborough’s industrial parks, and she is poised to announce three manufacturers all in the high tech industry that will be opening in the industrial areas.
She then asked McKechnie if she has had any experience managing budgets. Partridge said Hamilton has a $2.2 billion annual budget that is “very, very complex and I have a great concern” about her competitor’s lack of experience.
McKechnie eventually acknowledged she “doesn’t do the budgeting” but she works with large companies placing the people who handles financial matters in important positions.
But McKechnie pointed out that despite Hamilton’s billion-dollar budget, Flamborough only receives about 0.6 per cent in capital funding to improve the municipality’s infrastructure, except for funding to build the Waterdown east-west bypass.
She said Flamborough residents are also being unfairly punished for paying about $1,900 a year in taxes, while homeowners in other wards are paying only about $1,000 per year in taxes.
“I ask you if we are getting a fair deal?” she said.
McKechnie questioned Partridge’s commitment to serving Ward 15 residents after her losing effort as the 2018 provincial Liberal candidate for Flamborough-Glanbrook where she lost to former councillor and Progressive Conservative candidate Donna Skelly.
Partridge did not know “what you are insinuating” but said she has a “passion for my community and it’s a passion I’ve had for many, many years.”
“I didn’t just parachute in six months before and join all kinds of community events and appear to be a volunteer,” Partridge said. “I’ve actually been committed to my community for a good 15 years, developing it.”
Both Partridge and McKechnie agreed that they would fight to stop any attempt by the newly elected Doug Ford-led government to allow St. Mary’s Cement to reopen a quarry in Carlisle.
The former Liberal government agreed to pay St. Mary’s Cement $15 million and returned zoning responsibilities for the lands to the city. St. Mary’s or any future owner of the 150-hectare property will have to apply to Hamilton for any planning approvals.
But, said Partridge, “The PCs will with a stroke of a pen can take that (land designation) off.”
McKechnie said Hamilton needs to “work with Queen’s Park” and the local MPP “to see how they will approach it."
“Yes, we need to keep that quarry closed,” she said.
The Cable 14 debate, moderated by Mike Fortune, is scheduled to air Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. The debate will also be available on Cable 14’s website.
Flamborough council candidate Susan McKechnie said that for 12 years the same issues have bedevilled local residents without them being solved at Hamilton City Hall.
However, Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge, who was first elected in 2010, touted her accomplishments over the last few years countering her challenger’s message during an at times sniping Cable 14 debate.
“Since 2006 we have continued to talk about the same issues over and over and over; traffic congestion, lack of infrastructure investment in the ward, community safety and security, lack of tax equity and bringing fiscal responsibility to city hall,” said McKechnie, who operates her own company. “It’s gone from 411 to 911.”
Partridge rhymed off a number of successes during her term including saving Millgrove Public School from closing, keeping the casino operating at Flamboro Downs, getting improved bus service to Waterdown, approving lower tax increases and retaining businesses, such as Stryker Canada, from leaving the area.
Partridge said to address the rising traffic problems, she is prepared to support Hamilton’s proposed vision zero program that aims to achieve no fatalities or serious injuries involving road traffic.
“We will absolutely focus on reducing our traffic issues to zero,” said Partridge. “It is hugely important, especially in Waterdown.”
McKechnie said the No. 1 issue on voters’ minds is traffic and safety.
“We have dangerous traffic in Waterdown,” she said.
Partridge trumpeted her ability to attract businesses to Flamborough’s industrial parks, and she is poised to announce three manufacturers all in the high tech industry that will be opening in the industrial areas.
She then asked McKechnie if she has had any experience managing budgets. Partridge said Hamilton has a $2.2 billion annual budget that is “very, very complex and I have a great concern” about her competitor’s lack of experience.
McKechnie eventually acknowledged she “doesn’t do the budgeting” but she works with large companies placing the people who handles financial matters in important positions.
But McKechnie pointed out that despite Hamilton’s billion-dollar budget, Flamborough only receives about 0.6 per cent in capital funding to improve the municipality’s infrastructure, except for funding to build the Waterdown east-west bypass.
She said Flamborough residents are also being unfairly punished for paying about $1,900 a year in taxes, while homeowners in other wards are paying only about $1,000 per year in taxes.
“I ask you if we are getting a fair deal?” she said.
McKechnie questioned Partridge’s commitment to serving Ward 15 residents after her losing effort as the 2018 provincial Liberal candidate for Flamborough-Glanbrook where she lost to former councillor and Progressive Conservative candidate Donna Skelly.
Partridge did not know “what you are insinuating” but said she has a “passion for my community and it’s a passion I’ve had for many, many years.”
“I didn’t just parachute in six months before and join all kinds of community events and appear to be a volunteer,” Partridge said. “I’ve actually been committed to my community for a good 15 years, developing it.”
Both Partridge and McKechnie agreed that they would fight to stop any attempt by the newly elected Doug Ford-led government to allow St. Mary’s Cement to reopen a quarry in Carlisle.
The former Liberal government agreed to pay St. Mary’s Cement $15 million and returned zoning responsibilities for the lands to the city. St. Mary’s or any future owner of the 150-hectare property will have to apply to Hamilton for any planning approvals.
But, said Partridge, “The PCs will with a stroke of a pen can take that (land designation) off.”
McKechnie said Hamilton needs to “work with Queen’s Park” and the local MPP “to see how they will approach it."
“Yes, we need to keep that quarry closed,” she said.
The Cable 14 debate, moderated by Mike Fortune, is scheduled to air Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. The debate will also be available on Cable 14’s website.
Flamborough council candidate Susan McKechnie said that for 12 years the same issues have bedevilled local residents without them being solved at Hamilton City Hall.
However, Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge, who was first elected in 2010, touted her accomplishments over the last few years countering her challenger’s message during an at times sniping Cable 14 debate.
“Since 2006 we have continued to talk about the same issues over and over and over; traffic congestion, lack of infrastructure investment in the ward, community safety and security, lack of tax equity and bringing fiscal responsibility to city hall,” said McKechnie, who operates her own company. “It’s gone from 411 to 911.”
Partridge rhymed off a number of successes during her term including saving Millgrove Public School from closing, keeping the casino operating at Flamboro Downs, getting improved bus service to Waterdown, approving lower tax increases and retaining businesses, such as Stryker Canada, from leaving the area.
Partridge said to address the rising traffic problems, she is prepared to support Hamilton’s proposed vision zero program that aims to achieve no fatalities or serious injuries involving road traffic.
“We will absolutely focus on reducing our traffic issues to zero,” said Partridge. “It is hugely important, especially in Waterdown.”
McKechnie said the No. 1 issue on voters’ minds is traffic and safety.
“We have dangerous traffic in Waterdown,” she said.
Partridge trumpeted her ability to attract businesses to Flamborough’s industrial parks, and she is poised to announce three manufacturers all in the high tech industry that will be opening in the industrial areas.
She then asked McKechnie if she has had any experience managing budgets. Partridge said Hamilton has a $2.2 billion annual budget that is “very, very complex and I have a great concern” about her competitor’s lack of experience.
McKechnie eventually acknowledged she “doesn’t do the budgeting” but she works with large companies placing the people who handles financial matters in important positions.
But McKechnie pointed out that despite Hamilton’s billion-dollar budget, Flamborough only receives about 0.6 per cent in capital funding to improve the municipality’s infrastructure, except for funding to build the Waterdown east-west bypass.
She said Flamborough residents are also being unfairly punished for paying about $1,900 a year in taxes, while homeowners in other wards are paying only about $1,000 per year in taxes.
“I ask you if we are getting a fair deal?” she said.
McKechnie questioned Partridge’s commitment to serving Ward 15 residents after her losing effort as the 2018 provincial Liberal candidate for Flamborough-Glanbrook where she lost to former councillor and Progressive Conservative candidate Donna Skelly.
Partridge did not know “what you are insinuating” but said she has a “passion for my community and it’s a passion I’ve had for many, many years.”
“I didn’t just parachute in six months before and join all kinds of community events and appear to be a volunteer,” Partridge said. “I’ve actually been committed to my community for a good 15 years, developing it.”
Both Partridge and McKechnie agreed that they would fight to stop any attempt by the newly elected Doug Ford-led government to allow St. Mary’s Cement to reopen a quarry in Carlisle.
The former Liberal government agreed to pay St. Mary’s Cement $15 million and returned zoning responsibilities for the lands to the city. St. Mary’s or any future owner of the 150-hectare property will have to apply to Hamilton for any planning approvals.
But, said Partridge, “The PCs will with a stroke of a pen can take that (land designation) off.”
McKechnie said Hamilton needs to “work with Queen’s Park” and the local MPP “to see how they will approach it."
“Yes, we need to keep that quarry closed,” she said.
The Cable 14 debate, moderated by Mike Fortune, is scheduled to air Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. The debate will also be available on Cable 14’s website.