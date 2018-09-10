Hamilton school bus delays déjà vu

This year’s efforts to keep Hamilton school buses running on time appear to be no more successful than in 2017.

Public school board chair Todd White said there’s not yet enough definitive data on the reasons for delays, which can include first-week challenges like having new drivers, new routes, new students and traffic congestion.

But he said the overall situation is very similar to last September, when the four bus providers were collectively short about 18 drivers. That’s translated into late buses on between 30 to 40 routes serving public and Catholic schools per day, White added.

“It’s too early to tell if the situation is better or worse than what we experienced last year,” he said.