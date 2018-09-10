Hamilton school bus delays déjà vu

This year’s efforts to keep Hamilton school buses running on time appear to be no more successful than in 2017.
Public school board chair Todd White said there’s not yet enough definitive data on the reasons for delays, which can include first-week challenges like having new drivers, new routes, new students and traffic congestion.
But he said the overall situation is very similar to last September, when the four bus providers were collectively short about 18 drivers. That’s translated into late buses on between 30 to 40 routes serving public and Catholic schools per day, White added.
“It’s too early to tell if the situation is better or worse than what we experienced last year,” he said.
White said he’d like the province to re-evaluate the bidding process for busing contracts because it’s resulting in widespread driver shortages and creating uncertainty for bus providers.
He said the board may also need to review policies on walking distances and programs qualifying for a school bus, while also working with the bus companies to find solutions and potentially apply financial penalties for not meeting contractual targets.
One provider is offering $1,000 signing bonuses, but there’s no quick fix because drivers are prone to switching companies, making retention “a tough issue,” he added.
“Something needs to change,” White said. “Bus delays are becoming the norm and that’s something that makes me incredibly uncomfortable.”
This year’s efforts to keep Hamilton school buses running on time appear to be no more successful than in 2017.
Public school board chair Todd White said there’s not yet enough definitive data on the reasons for delays, which can include first-week challenges like having new drivers, new routes, new students and traffic congestion.
But he said the overall situation is very similar to last September, when the four bus providers were collectively short about 18 drivers. That’s translated into late buses on between 30 to 40 routes serving public and Catholic schools per day, White added.
“It’s too early to tell if the situation is better or worse than what we experienced last year,” he said.
White said he’d like the province to re-evaluate the bidding process for busing contracts because it’s resulting in widespread driver shortages and creating uncertainty for bus providers.
He said the board may also need to review policies on walking distances and programs qualifying for a school bus, while also working with the bus companies to find solutions and potentially apply financial penalties for not meeting contractual targets.
One provider is offering $1,000 signing bonuses, but there’s no quick fix because drivers are prone to switching companies, making retention “a tough issue,” he added.
“Something needs to change,” White said. “Bus delays are becoming the norm and that’s something that makes me incredibly uncomfortable.”
This year’s efforts to keep Hamilton school buses running on time appear to be no more successful than in 2017.
Public school board chair Todd White said there’s not yet enough definitive data on the reasons for delays, which can include first-week challenges like having new drivers, new routes, new students and traffic congestion.
But he said the overall situation is very similar to last September, when the four bus providers were collectively short about 18 drivers. That’s translated into late buses on between 30 to 40 routes serving public and Catholic schools per day, White added.
“It’s too early to tell if the situation is better or worse than what we experienced last year,” he said.
White said he’d like the province to re-evaluate the bidding process for busing contracts because it’s resulting in widespread driver shortages and creating uncertainty for bus providers.
He said the board may also need to review policies on walking distances and programs qualifying for a school bus, while also working with the bus companies to find solutions and potentially apply financial penalties for not meeting contractual targets.
One provider is offering $1,000 signing bonuses, but there’s no quick fix because drivers are prone to switching companies, making retention “a tough issue,” he added.
“Something needs to change,” White said. “Bus delays are becoming the norm and that’s something that makes me incredibly uncomfortable.”