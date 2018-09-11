Female New Democrats defend Singh decision

SURREY, B.C. — Several female New Democrat activists applauded Jagmeet Singh on Tuesday for blocking MP Erin Weir from running in the next election but the NDP leader still faces an uphill battle as he tries to keep the NDP in the game heading towards next year's federal election.

The letter of support for Singh was posted on Facebook as Singh prepared to meet with his caucus in Surrey, B.C.. It is signed by a group of women including former candidates and high-level organizers who said Singh's decision to bar Weir from running showed he understands his "legal obligation to provide a safe and healthy workplace."

"He has taken that principled stand despite the political risk," it said. "That's the kind of leadership we need in 2018."

Their letter of support contradicts a letter from 67 former New Democrat MPs and MLAs from Saskatchewan who wrote to NDP members of Parliament last week accusing Singh of denying Weir due process.