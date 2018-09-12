Ward 15 information for Hamilton voters

Why you are the right choice for this ward: With both corporate and entrepreneurial experience in business and a Political Science degree from McMaster University, I have the skill set that is required to deal with the challenges facing Flamborough and Hamilton. Our issues in Ward 15 are a direct result of mismanagement and acceptance of the status quo. Hamilton — and Flamborough in particular — can do better with strong leadership, strategic vision and execution. I am the candidate with the strategic vision, leadership and collaborative skills to deliver results to taxpayers.

Contact: susan@freshmanagement.ca, @SusanMcKechnie5, www.susanmckechnie.com

Judi Partridge

Age: 64

Current job: City councillor

Past political/relevant experience: current councillor, vice-chair, capital budget and multi-year $1.6-billion budget committee; previous government affairs/media relations, corporate vice-president, owner for advertising communications firm.

Live in the ward: Yes, proud 30 year resident/advocate Flamborough

Top 3 ward priorities: Area rating tax reforms and value for money auditing, jobs/economic development, affordable housing for seniors/young families.

Top city-wide issue: Tax reforms

Do you support the city's planned LRT?: No. Preference for and voted for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) electronic transit to connect all communities to transit in broader Hamilton. LRT will only connect a 14 km stretch from McMaster to Eastgate Square, is not a good use of taxpayers money.

Why you are the right choice for this ward: As the only remaining Flamborough councillor, I have the knowledge, passion, commitment of rural and urban issues, with a strong voice on council to serve the people of Waterdown/Flamborough. Next term, the area rating tax increase will be a serious issue for Ward 15 with significant impacts on Flamborough residents taxes — you need an experienced councillor to advocate for you. Career experience in corporate management, large budgets and many years community involvement in championing Flamborough issues, have given me skills to negotiate and facilitate complex issues. I am proud to serve each and every resident of Hamilton.

Contact: judi.partridge@sympatico.ca, @judipartridge, judipartridge.ca

