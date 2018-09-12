Ward 15 information for Hamilton voters

There are 2 candidates on the ballot for the Ward 15 seat on Hamilton city council: Susan McKechnie and Judi Partridge.
Age: Not stated
Current job: self-employed management consultant at Fresh Management Inc.
Past political/relevant experience: Political science degree from McMaster University and 25 years of business experience. Operate a small farm so I understand the concerns of agribusiness. Member of Flamborough Chamber of Commerce and Rotary.
Live in the ward: Yes. I live on a farm in Ward 15
Top 3 ward priorities: Traffic and road safety, state of city infrastructure and community safety.
Top city-wide issue: Prepare for the future economy by developing strategic plans that attract business, diversify our municipal economy and prepare our workforce.
Do you support the city's planned LRT?: As the LRT is the will of the past council my role as a new city councillor in October 2018 will be to ensuring it is executed in a fiscally responsible manner. Had I been on council during the process, I would have supported a mass transportation solution that would have positively impacted all Hamiltonians including constituents in Ward 15, which has a projected population growth rate in excess of 40%. A transit solution like a BRT with electric buses and a long-term strategic plan of autonomous public transit would have been my preference. BRT represents a future-proof solution credibly being deployed in other global cities at a third of the cost of LRT.
Why you are the right choice for this ward: With both corporate and entrepreneurial experience in business and a Political Science degree from McMaster University, I have the skill set that is required to deal with the challenges facing Flamborough and Hamilton. Our issues in Ward 15 are a direct result of mismanagement and acceptance of the status quo. Hamilton — and Flamborough in particular — can do better with strong leadership, strategic vision and execution. I am the candidate with the strategic vision, leadership and collaborative skills to deliver results to taxpayers.
Contact: susan@freshmanagement.ca, @SusanMcKechnie5, www.susanmckechnie.com
Age: 64
Current job: City councillor
Past political/relevant experience: current councillor, vice-chair, capital budget and multi-year $1.6-billion budget committee; previous government affairs/media relations, corporate vice-president, owner for advertising communications firm.
Live in the ward: Yes, proud 30 year resident/advocate Flamborough
Top 3 ward priorities: Area rating tax reforms and value for money auditing, jobs/economic development, affordable housing for seniors/young families.
Top city-wide issue: Tax reforms
Do you support the city's planned LRT?: No. Preference for and voted for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) electronic transit to connect all communities to transit in broader Hamilton. LRT will only connect a 14 km stretch from McMaster to Eastgate Square, is not a good use of taxpayers money.
Why you are the right choice for this ward: As the only remaining Flamborough councillor, I have the knowledge, passion, commitment of rural and urban issues, with a strong voice on council to serve the people of Waterdown/Flamborough. Next term, the area rating tax increase will be a serious issue for Ward 15 with significant impacts on Flamborough residents taxes — you need an experienced councillor to advocate for you. Career experience in corporate management, large budgets and many years community involvement in championing Flamborough issues, have given me skills to negotiate and facilitate complex issues. I am proud to serve each and every resident of Hamilton.
Contact: judi.partridge@sympatico.ca, @judipartridge, judipartridge.ca
— Compiled by Matthew Van Dongen, The Hamilton Spectator
Age: Not stated
Current job: self-employed management consultant at Fresh Management Inc.
Past political/relevant experience: Political science degree from McMaster University and 25 years of business experience. Operate a small farm so I understand the concerns of agribusiness. Member of Flamborough Chamber of Commerce and Rotary.
Live in the ward: Yes. I live on a farm in Ward 15
Top 3 ward priorities: Traffic and road safety, state of city infrastructure and community safety.
Top city-wide issue: Prepare for the future economy by developing strategic plans that attract business, diversify our municipal economy and prepare our workforce.
Do you support the city's planned LRT?: As the LRT is the will of the past council my role as a new city councillor in October 2018 will be to ensuring it is executed in a fiscally responsible manner. Had I been on council during the process, I would have supported a mass transportation solution that would have positively impacted all Hamiltonians including constituents in Ward 15, which has a projected population growth rate in excess of 40%. A transit solution like a BRT with electric buses and a long-term strategic plan of autonomous public transit would have been my preference. BRT represents a future-proof solution credibly being deployed in other global cities at a third of the cost of LRT.
Why you are the right choice for this ward: With both corporate and entrepreneurial experience in business and a Political Science degree from McMaster University, I have the skill set that is required to deal with the challenges facing Flamborough and Hamilton. Our issues in Ward 15 are a direct result of mismanagement and acceptance of the status quo. Hamilton — and Flamborough in particular — can do better with strong leadership, strategic vision and execution. I am the candidate with the strategic vision, leadership and collaborative skills to deliver results to taxpayers.
Contact: susan@freshmanagement.ca, @SusanMcKechnie5, www.susanmckechnie.com
Age: 64
Current job: City councillor
Past political/relevant experience: current councillor, vice-chair, capital budget and multi-year $1.6-billion budget committee; previous government affairs/media relations, corporate vice-president, owner for advertising communications firm.
Live in the ward: Yes, proud 30 year resident/advocate Flamborough
Top 3 ward priorities: Area rating tax reforms and value for money auditing, jobs/economic development, affordable housing for seniors/young families.
Top city-wide issue: Tax reforms
Do you support the city's planned LRT?: No. Preference for and voted for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) electronic transit to connect all communities to transit in broader Hamilton. LRT will only connect a 14 km stretch from McMaster to Eastgate Square, is not a good use of taxpayers money.
Why you are the right choice for this ward: As the only remaining Flamborough councillor, I have the knowledge, passion, commitment of rural and urban issues, with a strong voice on council to serve the people of Waterdown/Flamborough. Next term, the area rating tax increase will be a serious issue for Ward 15 with significant impacts on Flamborough residents taxes — you need an experienced councillor to advocate for you. Career experience in corporate management, large budgets and many years community involvement in championing Flamborough issues, have given me skills to negotiate and facilitate complex issues. I am proud to serve each and every resident of Hamilton.
Contact: judi.partridge@sympatico.ca, @judipartridge, judipartridge.ca
