Candidates grapple with uncertainty ahead of vote

Voters are also confused about what will happen on election day on Oct. 22, he said.

"The question is not, what is your stance for building more affordable housing or how do we deal with excessive flooding," Cressy said. "The question on the doorstep is, what are the wards?"

The city council is holding a special session on Thursday to consider what options, if any, exist for Toronto to push back against Ford's plans.

Cressy said he hopes that meeting will provide greater clarity for candidates.

"It's important, in a public setting, for all our questions to be answered," he said. "For not only councillors, but frankly residents of our city to understand what the new rules are, what the new timelines are, what the new wards are."

Jennifer McKelvie, a candidate running east of Toronto, was knocking on doors Tuesday outside of what would have been the ward she intended to run in for the 47-seat system. In the 25-ward council, the boundaries extend into new neighbourhoods where she and her team are now deploying resources.

"We're preparing for both scenarios," she said. "Our literature is very generic. It just says 'For Toronto City Councillor'. We didn't put a ward number on it so that we're prepared in any event. We have a good game plan for both situations."

Nominations for council were to close this Friday, but that may change depending on when the province reintroduces and passes Bill 5.

Mayor John Tory conceded Tuesday that it would be very difficult for the city to fight the province's use of the notwithstanding clause. He said he's heard from many Toronto residents who are confused by the actions of the province.

"What I hear is a sense of frustration," he said. "They don't want to have electoral meddling or constitutional squabbling or people attacking each other. They want to see us resolve whatever the issues are to resolve and move forward to do things for them."

University of Toronto professor Nelson Wiseman said candidates will need to assume that the 25-ward structure will be in place because once Ontario uses the notwithstanding clause and passes Bill 5 again there are few options left for the city.

"It certainly is messy from a candidate's point of view," Wiseman said. "Voter turnout could be modest."

Wiseman said the reduction to 25 wards will see some longtime incumbents opt not to run and others square off against each other for a seat. Candidates will have to be strategic about where they seek a council spot, he said.

"It's not as if candidates who were running in Scarborough will now be running downtown," he said. "It's really up to them. They can select whatever ward they want. What it has meant is that some potential candidates have decided not to run."

By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press