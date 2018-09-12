Feds slammed as vets wait months for benefits

OTTAWA — The federal government has been slammed in a watchdog's new report for causing added frustration and stress to many injured veterans as they are forced to wait months longer than promised to find out if they qualify for disability benefits and other supports.

Veterans ombudsman Guy Parent's scathing report follows a review of hundreds of applications for assistance by former service members.

Canadian veterans are told they can expect to find out within 16 weeks whether they are eligible for financial assistance and medical treatment for injuries related to their service. Parent's review found that target was achieved when it came to applications by veterans from the Second World War and Korea, but roughly 70 per cent of applications from other veterans — including those who served in Afghanistan — experienced delays.

The average turnaround time for those applications was 23 weeks or 29 weeks, depending on which files were counted, while more than a quarter of those took 32 weeks or longer — a situation that is getting worse thanks to a growing backlog of files.

The findings were particularly troublesome for francophone and female veterans, some of whom have been waiting more than a year for a decision and whose files were disproportionately represented in those suffering from the longest delays.

"Women wait longer than men; francophone applicants wait longer than anglophone applicants," the report reads, adding: "Any differences in wait times for decisions should be based on need."

Yet Parent's review also found Veterans Affairs Canada did not have any established process for identifying priority cases and that files were often addressed in a completely arbitrary manner.

Compounding the problem is a total lack of transparency and communication, meaning veterans are largely kept in the dark about the status of their applications for assistance and have no idea when they will get a decision.

"The most common complaint my office hears from veterans: the length of time it takes to get a disability-benefit decision from Veterans Affairs Canada," says the ombudsman's report.

"The frustration and increased stress that this causes veterans and their families must be eliminated. They deserve to know when a decision can be reasonably expected."