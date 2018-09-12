Ford defends moves on council-cutting plan

The constitutional provision Ford plans to invoke, known as the notwithstanding clause, has never been used in the province before and critics have condemned the move, saying the clause was not designed to deal with this kind of issue.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has said invoking the clause is a "gross overreach" of the province's powers, adding city staff will advise councillors at a special meeting on Thursday how the municipality can proceed with the upcoming Oct. 22 election.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath accused the premier of trampling people's rights to pursue a personal vendetta against Toronto, where served one term as a city councillor and unsuccessfully ran for mayor.

"The premier rammed through undemocratic changes to Toronto's elections — changes that he didn't have the guts to mention at all during the election campaign — (and) a judge ruled that that wasn't just reckless and irresponsible, but a violation of people's basic rights," she said in the legislature.

"Now the premier's going to override the charter of rights for the first time in Ontario's history just to get his way."

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said the premier appears to believe that winning a majority means he is above the law.

"It is wrong for the premier to attack our fundamental charter rights for political gain," he said in a statement. "He is bringing a dangerous view of democracy to Queen's Park, predicated on his belief that he can rule by decree."

Ford has said Tory legislators will be free to vote as they wish on the bill and a major public service union urged them to break from party lines and oppose it.

"The notwithstanding clause isn't something you toss around lightly," Smokey Thomas, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, said in a statement. "If Conservative MPPs respect democracy and the judicial system, now's their chance to take back their party."

The government is also seeking a stay of the court's ruling as it appeals the judge's decision.

By Paola Loriggio and Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press