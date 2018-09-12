Cops say items seized from mall are counterfeit

MARKHAM, Ont. — Police say thousands of items seized from a popular mall north of Toronto have been confirmed as counterfeit.

York regional police say they executed warrants and seized items believed to be counterfeit from Pacific Mall in Markham, Ont., and a kiosk owner's home in late June following a monthslong investigation.

The items included handbags, clothing and cell phone accessories.

They say officers travelled to New York City to meet with brand representatives from companies including Adidas, Chanel and Cartier and brought along 200 products for analysis.