Hudson's Bay Q2 loss rises, revenue falls

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Co. had a $264 million net loss in its second quarter, up $63 million from its loss at the same time last year, due to the impact of foreign exchange, lower income tax benefits and a higher loss at discontinued operations.

Excluding the HBC Europe operations that will be merged into a strategic partnership announced Tuesday, Hudson's Bay's net loss from continuing operations was $147 million, which was $47 million more than last year's second quarter.

HBC's loss amounted to $1.12 per share, including 50 cents from discontinued operations and 62 cents from continuing operations..

Revenue for the owner of Hudson's Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and other retail chains was $2.16 billion for the quarter ended Aug. 4, down from $2.2 billion from a year earlier.