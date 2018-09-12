Government issues warnings about storms

The federal government is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to a stretch of the U.S. East Coast that is expected to be hammered by hurricane Florence.

Global Affairs Canada issued a statement Wednesday saying the areas to be avoided extend from Edisto Beach in South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound.

The governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have already issued mandatory evacuation orders for many coastal counties.

As well, Global Affairs says Canadians should avoid travelling to parts of the Caribbean, including Dominica, Guadeloupe and Martinique, because tropical storm Isaac is headed in that direction.

"If you reside in the affected areas, you should exercise caution, monitor local news and weather reports and follow the instructions of local authorities, including evacuation orders," the department said in a statement that also advised travellers to download the government's free Travel Smart app to get updated travel advice.

"Canadians should contact their loved ones who may be in harm's way to ensure that they are aware of the latest recommendations."

Meanwhile, communities along the Carolinas' coast prepared for the expected arrival of Florence on Thursday as forecasters warned the massive storm could stall over the area and dump a tremendous amount of rain through the weekend.

In a videotaped message from the White House, President Donald Trump said the government was fully prepared for Florence but urged people to "get out of its way."

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was expected to hover along the southern edge of the North Carolina coast from Thursday night until making landfall Saturday morning.

On the other side of the world, super typhoon Mangkhut is bearing down on parts of southeast Asia, and Global Affairs is warning Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to the Babuyan Islands in the Philippines.