Man charged following alleged stabbing

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing in the city's northwest.
Officers say a 50-year-old man died after being found with stab wounds on Tuesday afternoon.
They allege a 20-year-old man drove away from the scene and was found by police on Highway 401.
They say he was then taken to hospital.
Police say the 20-year-old man was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and is set to appear in court on Friday.
By The Canadian Press
