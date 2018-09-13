DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX, Que. — A second high school in western Montreal has closed down for a day this week because of reported threats on social media.

Ecole secondaire des Sources, a French-language high school in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, confirmed it was closed today, citing exceptional circumstances.

Montreal police were at the school Wednesday and a spokesman said authorities are investigating a threat involving alleged bodily harm.

Parents were informed by email the school, which has a student body of 1,530, would not open today because of a police investigation.