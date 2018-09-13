Walmart launches 1-hour delivery in GTA

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Walmart Canada says it is starting to roll out one-hour grocery delivery today for customers in parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

The discount grocer says it's partnered with Instacart, a California-based company, to provide the service.

Shoppers use the Instacart website or app to place their order, which is then picked out and delivered by Instacart employees.

The one-hour delivery offering will expand to Winnipeg on Sept. 27, and possibly to other markets later.