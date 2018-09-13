Pot producer worried about postal strike

Sinclair said circumstances have changed dramatically over the past two years presenting more of a challenge.

"We have way more customers, so the contingency plan has to include a lot more capacity," he said.

In 2016, the company served approximately 20,000 registered clients.

"Today we've got 85,000 people we have to serve, and the entire market has grown along with that," Sinclair said.

"Canada Post is the lion's share of the mail that goes around in this country, so when there's a threat of a strike, it's really concerning for us and our customers."

One advantage it has now that the company didn't have in 2016 is a contractual relationship with another service provider, Purolator.

But, said Sinclair, "there's only so much secondary capacity."

Under Health Canada's medical marijuana regulations, patients can only buy the medication from licensed producers through the mail or by courier companies that provide tracking during transit and a signature on delivery.

Even with private couriers filling the delivery gaps created by a strike at Canada Post, vulnerable Canopy Growth customers may still face difficulties obtaining their medications, said Sinclair.

"Typically there's a correlation between the people that are using medical cannabis and people that have limited means," he explained.

"So if you're asking somebody to go out to a depot for a courier after hours if they miss their delivery, that can be incredibly inconvenient or just not feasible."

By Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press