Trudeau shrugs off Oct. 1 NAFTA deadline

SASKATOON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is brushing aside pressure for his government to finalize a renewed free trade deal with the United States before the end the month.

Ottawa and Washington are working to reach an agreement that needs to be submitted to the U.S. Congress before October in order to join the deal the Trump administration signed with Mexico in August.

Trudeau says Canada's negotiators have seen multiple deadlines imposed on talks, only to see negotiations continue long past them.

Speaking to reporters at a caucus retreat, the prime minister says negotiators will work to finalize an agreement before the end of the month, but plan to make sure they get the right deal for Canadians, not just any deal.

"We have seen various deadlines put forward as markers to work for," Trudeau said.

"We're going to continue to work towards the right deal for Canadians, a good deal for Canadians, and we'll do the work needed and try and get there as quick as we can, but we're going to make sure we're doing what is necessary to get the right deal for Canadians."

Trudeau's comments came at the end of a caucus retreat aimed at plotting strategy for next week's resumption of Parliament and laying the ground work for the run up to next year's federal election.

Trudeau kicked off the Liberal caucus retreat on Wednesday with a distinct election flavour, touting the government's record on aid for Canada's middle class and stating emphatically that his party will always stand up for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

At his closing press conference, Trudeau spoke of his government's plan to introduce pay equity legislation — first promised in this year's budget — and ratify a trade agreement with Pacific Rim nations, including Mexico.

He said that the Liberals will also stay focused on NAFTA talks, started last year at the behest of U.S. President Donald Trump, to strengthen "the most successful trading relationship perhaps in the world."