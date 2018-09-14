Cop who caused man to lose hearing not charged

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says criminal charges weren't warranted against an officer whose actions led a man to lose hearing in his left ear.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened while officers with Halton regional police were executing a search warrant at a home in Milton, Ont., in January 2017.

The agency says the officer under investigation deployed a "distractionary device" beside the homeowner, causing the man's ear drum to rupture.

It says the device also burned off the hair on his left forearm.