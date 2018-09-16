Montreal looks to curb pedestrian death toll

"Pedestrians now are walking while looking at their phones, which makes them a lot less attentive," he said, adding that drivers and pedestrians are likely equally at fault.

The aging population also presents a challenge, since victims of fatal collisions are disproportionately likely to be seniors who take longer to cross and have slower reflexes, he said.

The city has announced a public consultation on Sept. 24. aimed at finding a solution to address the incidents.

In the meantime, Montreal police have launched an education and awareness campaign aimed at educating pedestrians to respect traffic signals and other safe crossing rules.

But Marie-Soleil Cloutier, a road security expert with the INRS research university, says education alone is rarely effective in reducing traffic accidents.

Instead, she says infrastructure changes, in combination with other measures such as education and enforcement, are the most likely to bring about change.

Speed bumps, curb extensions, adjusting the timing of crossing lights to give time to older walkers, and changing the road grid to keep through traffic on major arteries are all tools that should be considered, she said in a phone interview.

"It's changing the geometry of the road network to ensure people aren't using the local streets to do something that's not local," she said.

Cloutier also there's "no evidence" that pedestrian cellphone causes accidents and believes there should be more focus on driver behaviour since it has much more potential for harm.

Other large Canadian cities, including Toronto, have also been grappling with the issue of how to prevent accidents.

In June, Toronto Mayor John Tory pledged an additional $13 million to the city's road safety plan and promised improvements to lane markings and bike paths after a string of cyclist and pedestrian deaths.

Both cities, along with several others such as Edmonton, have implemented Vision Zero plans which try to take a multi-dimensional approach to reducing road deaths that includes traffic control, regulations, infrastructure changes, technology and awareness.

While it hasn't had much of an effect yet, Cloutier says she still believes the cities are taking the right approach, but it will take time to see if they can turn their strategies into action.

"I'm confident in the plans I've looked at," she said. "The implementation is the hard part."

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press