Parents plead for return of Saskatchewan girl

NORTH BATTLEFORD, Sask. — The family of a six-year-old girl from Saskatchewan who is the subject of an Amber Alert is pleading with her alleged abductor for a safe return.
Police issued an Amber Alert on Sunday night for Emma O'Keeffe, a girl with autism who is non-verbal and who her parents say needs medication for severe epilepsy.
RCMP say the girl was in the back of her family's SUV when it was stolen outside a strip mall in North Battleford.
Her father says in a video posted to the RCMP's Facebook page they know the abductor didn't do this on purpose and just want her back.
RCMP say the vehicle was taken Sunday at around 5 p.m. after the girl's mother left it running and went into a business in the strip mall.
The suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey 2010, Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 897 HMX.
"We just want her home so please bring her back or just call someone and let her know where she is," the girl's mother said.
By The Canadian Press
