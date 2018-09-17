Video shows whales' rare triple breach

TIVERTON, N.S. — A video of three humpback whales surging out of the water one after the other off Nova Scotia has captured the attention of people around the world.

The stunning video was shot by Edward Giroux, who was a passenger on a Zodiac last month when the three large whales drifted near the small boat that was bobbing on the calm water.

All three of the large animals lolled on the surface for a few minutes, spraying water from their blowholes, before diving down in tandem.

The man leading the tour can then be heard excitedly telling people loudly to watch for the breach.

"Get ready, get ready — it's going to be a triple breach!" he says.

The three whales bolt up through the surface, causing people on the Zodiac to shriek and squeal with delight.

The tour operator, Ocean Explorations Whale Cruises in Tiverton, N.S., said the whales may have been "inspired" by other whales breaching nearby and "decided to go for it."

The tour operators explained on Facebook that the three whales were "logging" by the boat for several minutes before their takeoff.

Several people commented on the page on how close the Zodiac was to the animals, saying the onlookers should have been further back from the whales.

"You were way too close to those whales," one woman wrote. "If you were on the west coast you'd be breaking the law. Everyone deserves space, privacy, peace and quiet including those whales."