Feds argue for delay in Abdelrazik hearing

OTTAWA — A government lawyer is making a last-minute plea to delay the Federal Court hearing of a long-simmering lawsuit from a Montreal man over Canada's role in his detention in Sudan.

The case was set to begin today, nine years after Abousfian Abdelrazik filed the suit against the federal government to win an apology and compensation for his ordeal.

But last week the Justice Department advised Abdelrazik's lawyer that it would seek an adjournment of the civil trial to review the thousands of pages of evidence disclosed to date.

Federal lawyer Sanderson Graham tells the court today the passage of time means the documents must be given a second look to ensure the most complete record possible is available for the trial.