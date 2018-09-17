Ontario MP ditches Liberals for Tory benches

OTTAWA — An Ontario Liberal MP is crossing the floor of the House of Commons to join the Opposition Conservatives, saying Canada needs strong leadership on the economy and global issues.

Leona Alleslev made the stunning announcement as MPs returned to Ottawa following their summer break.

Alleslev argues the Trudeau government must be openly and publicly challenged, but to do that she must join the Andrew Scheer's Conservatives.

"The leader of her majesty's Opposition and his team have a firm grasp of the urgent issues we face as Canadians and the resolve to confront them, and it is my duty to align myself with those values," she told the House.