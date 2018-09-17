Hamilton school trustees’ honoraria refrozen

A 12-year freeze on the honorarium paid to Hamilton school trustees will continue after Premier Doug Ford’s new Progressive Conservative government quietly repealed a $400 increase that was set to take effect on Dec. 1.

Announced in the same wide-ranging Aug. 24 memo that created a furor for scrapping the updated sex education curriculum, the move keeps the base pay for all Ontario trustees at $5,900, the rate in place since 2006.

The previous Liberal government had promised the $400 increase in March. Trustees receive an extra amount on top of the $5,900 depending on their school board’s enrolment, which for Hamilton public school trustees boosts their total pay to $13,575.

Board chairs get an additional $5,000 and five cents per student, while the vice-chair gets $2,500 extra and 2.5 cents per student.

It speaks volumes in terms of where trustees sit within the priority sequence of the government. — Todd White

At the Hamilton public board, this translates to a total of $20,987 for chair Todd White and $17,281 for vice-chair Alex Johnstone.

White said although the $400 increase is so nominal it would barely register when spread over a year, its cancellation signals how little Queen’s Park values school trustees.

He said trustees don’t run for the money but typically put in 10 to 30 hours per week depending on the time of year, “a huge commitment” for a part-time job.

“The message it sends speaks much louder than the dollar amount,” White said of the cancelled increase. “It speaks volumes in terms of where trustees sit within the priority sequence of the government.”

Catholic board chair Pat Daly said the $400 increase was already “almost insulting” and more worthy of criticism than its repeal because it was “in no way indicative of any respect for the position.”

He said as president of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association he had urged the Liberals to boost the base pay to $10,000 during a governance review and isn’t surprise the raise was cancelled.