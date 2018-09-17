Hamilton school board rejects need for lobbyist registry

Hamilton’s public school board won’t follow the city’s lead by creating a lobbyist registry after determining there’s no need for one.

Trustee Larry Pattison proposed the registry in June, citing what he characterized as a local charity’s too-aggressive push to have the new high school being built at Scott Park named after inventor Nikola Tesla.

But board chairperson Todd White said a review by the trustees’ governance committee found a registry wouldn’t have applied in that case since the charity made the comments at issue in a public forum and had no financial stake in the naming decision.

White said the committee couldn’t come up with other examples where a lobbyist registry might be needed, especially since other safeguards are already in place.

I’m not sure how often trustees are approached in that kind of manner. — Larry Pattison

Trustees must declare a conflict of interest if they or a relative might be financially affected by a decision, he said. Plus, trustees don’t award contracts, which are the purview of senior staff and must follow strict provincial rules.

White said that’s far different from municipal government, where councillors may vote on zoning and other approvals that could potentially be worth millions of dollars to a developer.

“We don’t have that same direct influence, in terms of decisions that would financially benefit companies,” he said. “We don’t hear from businesses or vendors directly.”

Pattison said no other school board in Canada has a lobbyist registry and that he agrees it’s an unnecessary expense, given the possible cost of having someone oversee it and staff shortages in other areas, like educational assistants.

“I’m not sure how often trustees are approached in that kind of manner,” he said, suggesting it might be more practical for the province to create a centralized registry for all of Ontario.

“Individual boards, how often does that happen to justify a body?”