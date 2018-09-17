Police probing shooting at legal pot grow-op

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Police say they're investigating a shooting at a licensed medicinal cannabis grow operation in rural Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara regional police say officers and paramedics responded on Monday afternoon after a 45-year-old man called 911 to report that he had just been shot.

Investigators say the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and is in serious condition at a trauma centre outside of Niagara Region.

Detectives say they believe that it was a targeted incident.