14 candidates running for election in 3 Flamborough wards

The Oct. 22 municipal election will be the first under new ward boundaries — meaning the former west Flamborough Ward 14 is divided into the redrawn wards 12 and 13.

The changes are due to a December 2017 Ontario Municipal Board decision, scrapping the all-rural Flamborough ward and adding a ward on the Mountain.

The new Ward 12 will combine Ancaster with the west portion of west Flamborough and the westerly rural area of the former Dundas ward. The new ward is bordered by Glancaster Road in the east, Sawmill Road in the south, Bethel Church Road in the northwest, Highway 8 in the north, as well as Binkley Road and Highway 403 in the northeast.

Five candidates have registered for election in Ward 12, including Mike Bell, incumbent Ancaster councillor Lloyd Ferguson, Kevin Marley, Miranda Reis and John Scime.

Bell is an Ancaster resident who has a mechanical engineering degree from Queen’s University, is currently employed as a project manager for Tube-Mac Piping Technologies in Stoney Creek. Ferguson has represented Ancaster on Hamilton council since 2006. Marley lives in Ancaster and is a real estate salesperson.

Reis lives in Sheffield and is a chartered professional accountant specializing in disability tax credit appeals and Tax Court of Canada hearings. Scime lives in Ancaster and is a regional loss-prevention manager at CFI.

The new Ward 13 will combine the former Dundas ward with the eastern portion of the former Ward 14, as well as some of the western portion of the former Ward 15. The ward will be bordered by Gore Road and Maddaugh Road in the north, Highway 6 on the northeast, before following Millgrove Sideroad, Highway 5 West and Highway 6 to Highway 403.

In Ward 13, seven candidates have put their name forward, including Gaspare Bonomo, Rich Gelder, Kevin Gray, Pamela Mitchell, John Mykytyshyn, John Roberts and incumbent Dundas councillor Arlene VanderBeek.

Bonomo is a math professor at Mohawk College. Gelder lives in Dundas and is a language teacher at Dundas Valley Secondary School. Gray owns and operates KG Hospitality, a recruitment firm, and Beans of Change coffee company, which offers fundraising programs; and he serves as operations manager for a limousine company. Mitchell, a Dundas resident, ran for the Dundas council seat in 2014 and finished seventh among nine candidates.