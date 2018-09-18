Late Ticat great Bernie Custis crosses Hamilton school-naming goal-line

The new public high school being built at near Tim Hortons Field will be named after late Hamilton Tiger-Cat great Bernie Custis, pro football’s first black quarterback and a popular local educator for more than three decades.

After some testy debate, trustees voted 7-3 on Monday to honour Custis, one of three names favoured by students who will attend the new school and the most popular choice in a broader community survey in the spring.

The move upended a push by the area’s trustee, Larry Pattison, and others to instead honour Shannen Koostachin, an Indigenous girl who fought for a new school in her northern Ontario community of Attawapiskat before being killed in a 2010 car accident.

Koostachin was one of two names, along with Trillium, put forward by an advisory committee in June, but didn’t make the students’ top three and had only one supporter — compared to Custis’s 427 — among 1,281 respondents to the spring survey.

He devoted the remainder of his life to giving back and he devoted the remainder of his life to our community — Jeff Beattie

Pattison co-chaired the advisory committee and argued its input should carry the most weight because it debated some 150 names over five and a half hours.

He said selecting Koostachin would make the school the first to be named after a youth and help advance truth and reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous peoples.

“Why not take this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to show our students the power that their voices have and let them know, here and now, that we value their opinions by recognizing a strong Canadian female youth voice?” Pattison said.

Wards 1 and 2 trustee Christine Bingham, who also sat on the advisory committee, said she’s been harshly criticized for supporting Koostachin, suggesting others were being influenced by the proximity to Tim Hortons Field

“This is not our sports academy,” she said. “I’m not against names but I am wanting to make sure that people are making their decision for the right reason, not because we’re in a football precinct.”

But Stoney Creek trustee Jeff Beattie said Custis, who died last year, is the right choice not because he was the first black QB in 1951, but because the Philadelphia native chose to stay in Hamilton and make it a better place as a teacher, principal and coach.