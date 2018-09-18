Burlington asks to take over Waterdown

The new provincial government should let the land-starved City of Burlington take over Waterdown, says Mayor Rick Goldring.

Burlington's mayor made the surprising request as part a joint announcement from several area mayors who went to Queen's Park Tuesday to ask the new government to "fix" the provincial Places to Grow plan.

That plan, started under the former Liberal government, includes development intensification targets for cities across Southern Ontario. A media release on the request focuses on a request to the province to "freeze" and review the growth plan.

But it also specifically asks the new Progressive Conservative government to "consider adding Waterdown to the City of Burlington" to help ease pressure on that city's downtown and provide "fairness to Burlington taxpayers" affected by growth in the community