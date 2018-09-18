Burlington asks to take over Waterdown

The new provincial government should let the land-starved City of Burlington take over Waterdown, says Mayor Rick Goldring.
Burlington's mayor made the surprising request as part a joint announcement from several area mayors who went to Queen's Park Tuesday to ask the new government to "fix" the provincial Places to Grow plan.
That plan, started under the former Liberal government, includes development intensification targets for cities across Southern Ontario. A media release on the request focuses on a request to the province to "freeze" and review the growth plan.
But it also specifically asks the new Progressive Conservative government to "consider adding Waterdown to the City of Burlington" to help ease pressure on that city's downtown and provide "fairness to Burlington taxpayers" affected by growth in the community
Waterdown has been part of the amalgamated City of Hamilton since 2001.
"Waterdown is isolated from Hamilton and has much more in common with Burlington and Halton Region," said Goldring in a quote included in a release. "Adding Waterdown to Burlington will help make local government work better for the people and will be a win-win for taxpayers."
The Spectator has yet to reach Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger for comment.
But Waterdown Coun. Judi Partridge said she's "willing to have that conversation if it means a better deal for my residents."
Partridge said there was "huge support" among Waterdown residents prior to amalgamation to join Burlington, rather than Hamilton.
The former provincial Liberal candidate noted Hamilton council has worked "very hard" in the years since amalgamation to "build the relationship" enforced by amalgamation. "But the bottom line for many people is our taxes are too high," she said.
In an interview, Goldring suggested "most people (in Waterdown) would love to be a part of Burlington."
But he also clarified the request for a change to the municipal boundaries came from him alone – not as a result of a Burlington council resolution.
"It's an idea for consideration. It is not something I think would happen easily or quickly," he said.
Goldring also said new Tory Burlington MPP Jane McKenna supports "having the conversation" about a growth plan review. He said he has not received an official provincial opinion on the idea of annexing Waterdown, however.
More to come.
At Queen's Park with @GeoffDaweAurora with support from Mayors @chrisfriel @_donmitchell to announce discussions with @fordnation govt, on fixing 'Places to Grow' Act. Also asked govt to consider adding Waterdown to @cityburlington. Thanks to @janemckennapc for your support pic.twitter.com/QvYrjTt4wv
— Rick Goldring (@RickGoldring) September 18, 2018
