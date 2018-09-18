Teen arrested in alleged GO train incident

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say they've arrested a Mississauga, Ont., teen for allegedly shooting a video of himself standing on top of a moving GO Transit train.

Peel regional police say the video, which was shot last June, came to the attention of GO operator Metrolinx earlier this month.

The short video shows a person with their face concealed standing on the roof of the train as it travels westbound through Mississauga.

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man on Monday and laid a charge under the railway safety act.