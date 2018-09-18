Abdelrazik trial delayed after federal plea

OTTAWA — After waiting nine years to make his case against the federal government, Abousfian Abdelrazik will have to stay patient a while longer.

The Montreal man's lawsuit over Canada's role in his imprisonment in Sudan will be indefinitely delayed after a judge agreed to the federal government's plea for postponement.

In a ruling Tuesday, Federal Court Justice Martine St-Louis said she "reluctantly" recognizes the trial must be adjourned pending a review of evidence disclosed to date.

St-Louis was set to begin hearing testimony this week in the civil suit Abdelrazik filed in 2009 against the government to win an apology and compensation for his overseas ordeal.

But last week the Justice Department advised Abdelrazik it would seek an adjournment to ensure the most complete record possible is available to the court, given the passage of time.

St-Louis's decision adjourns the trial, until further order from the court, while the review of emails, memos and other documentation proceeds under the Canada Evidence Act. However, pre-trial motions can be heard.

Given the lateness of the federal request, she granted Abdelrazik's legal team "all costs in preparation of the trial that have been thrown away" as a result of the adjournment.

Abdelrazik's lawyer, Paul Champ, called the decision to postpone the trial a disappointment, but adds his client has faith that justice will be done — however long it takes.

Responsibility for the latest delay lies not with the court but with the Liberal government and attorney general, who are "playing games" with Abdelrazik, Champ said.

"It's contemptible."