Child driver in Guelph hit-and-run wanted by cops

GUELPH, Ont. — Guelph police say they are looking for a child who allegedly crashed a car in a parking lot in Guelph, Ont.
They say a child, 8 to 10 years old, drove a four-door silver Nissan at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a man sat in the passenger seat and a woman in the back filmed the scene.
They say the car crashed into a parked car at a skate park.
They allege one of the adults then took the wheel and fled.
Police are hoping the public can help identify the three occupants of the car.
By The Canadian Press
